Dia Mirza ties knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai: Watch| Oneindia News

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West in Mumbai.
Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi sari that she teamed with heavy crafted gold and pearl jewellery with traditional white flowers adorning her hair.
Her husband Vaibhav wore a white coloured indo-western attire which he teamed up with a gold-coloured wedding turban.
Dia was earlier married to film producer-director Sahil Sangha.
The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years.
