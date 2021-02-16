Calls For Accountability Grow After LAPD Officers Allegedly Shared Image Mocking George Floyd
Community activist Najee Ali read a statement Monday from the attorney for George Floyd's family in reaction to reports of a photo of the slain Black man with the words, "You take my breath away," in a Valentine-like format being circulated by Los Angeles Police Department employees.