Calls For Accountability Grow After LAPD Officers Allegedly Shared Image Mocking George Floyd

Community activist Najee Ali read a statement Monday from the attorney for George Floyd's family in reaction to reports of a photo of the slain Black man with the words, "You take my breath away," in a Valentine-like format being circulated by Los Angeles Police Department employees.
LAPD Investigating After Cops Accused of Sharing Valentine’s Day Image Mocking George Floyd’s Death: ‘You Take My Breath Away’
Mediaite