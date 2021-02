Beware of online store scams

FAMILIES ALL OVER THE COUNTRYARE COMPLAINING.... ABOUTON-LINE ORDERS.... THAT NEVERARRIVED!!!SOME EVEN ENDED UP..... BEINGNOTHING LIKE.... WHAT THEYORDERED!TONIGHT...13 ACTION NEWS HAS A WARNINGABOUT.... *DANGEROUS ON-LINESTORES*.... SO YOU DON’T WASTEYOUR MONEY..AMANDA KONTO-POS WANTED HERFAMILY TO ALL HAVE..... MATCHINGPJ’S THIS WINTER.(SOT)"I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FUN TOHAVE MATCHING PAJAMAS, SOMETHINGDIFFERENT."SHE FOUND AN AD ONINSTAGRAM.... FOR THE CUTESTP-J’S....(NAT)"THEY HAD ALL DIFFERENT TYPES OFSTYLES AND SIZES..."SO...SHE ORDERED -4- SETS FOR -2-HUNDRED DOLLARS.BUT WEEKS LATER.....NOTHING SHOWED UP...NOT EVEN.... A SHIPPINGCONFIRMATION!(SOT)"I HADN’T RECEIVED ANY KIND OFEMAIL, OR WHEN THEY WOULD BESHIPPED."SO...SHE LOOKED UP THE COMPANY’SADDRESS... AND FOUND ...(SOT)"TURNS OUT IT IS AN EMPTY HOUSETHAT IS ON THE MARKET IN GEORGIARIGHT NOW."MARY ANN SCHOMAKER WASALSO LEFT DISAPPOINTED.... AFTERTHE HOLIDAYS.(SOT)"I SAW IT ON FACEBOOK AND IT WASAN AIR FRYER COOKBOOK."BUT HER 39 DOLLARGIFT FOR HER SONS FAMILY.....TURNED OUT TO BE.... A DIGITALE-COOKBOOK!(SOT)"I WAS LIKE NOWHERE DID IT SAYTHAT!"IT LOOKED LIKE AHARDCOVER BOOK IN THE AD....BUT.... WAS NOT.(SOT)"YOU HAVE TO DOWNLOAD EVERYSINGLE TIME TO LOOK UP A RECIPE,THAT’S JUST RIDICULOUS!"THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU SAYS....IT’S FLOODED WITH COMPLAINTSEVERY JANUARY AND FEBRUARY ABOUTONLINE ORDERS..... THAT NEVERARRIVED.AND...IN ALMOST EVERY CASE...ITS A RETAILER OUTSIDE THEUSA...OR.... AN OUTRIGHT SCAM."WE ABSOLUTELY GET A LOT OOFCOMPLAINTS ABOUT ONLINERETAILERS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS,WHEN PEOPLE REALIZE THEIRPACKAGES AREN’T COMING."SARA KEMERER OFTHE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAUSAYS....BEFORE YOU ORDER FROM AFACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM AD:--LOOK UP THE RETAILERAT BBB.ORG.--GOOGLE THEM FORCOMPLAINTS.--LOOK FOR A GOOGLE ORPAYPAL TRUST SEAL... ON THEIRSITE.--AND... LOOK FOR AREAL STREET ADDRESS.BUT BE CAREFUL!THIS WEB RETAILER --NOW GONE -- LISTED A FANCYOFFICE ADDRESS IN NEWYORK....BUT IT WAS JUST AN 85DOLLAR A MONTH PHONE LINE.(SOT)"I PLACED AN ORDER, UPLOADEDPICTURE, AND WAITED."LAST YEAR, CAVELLEROGERS ORDERED DOGGIE SOCKS THATNEVER ARRIVED.WHEN HE GOOGLED THECOMPANY’S NAME....WE HAVE 120 COMPLAINTS."TO PROTECTYOURSELF...THE BBB SAYS ALWAYS SHOP ONLINEWITH A CREDIT CARD, NOT A DEBITCARD OR VENMO.(SOT SARA KEMERER)"USE A CREDIT CARD, INSTEAD OFPAYMENT APPS LIKE VENMO ORZELLE, AND WE DON’T RECOMMENDUSING PREPAID GIFT CARDS."YOU CAN DISPUTE A BADDEAL.... THROUGH YOUR CREDITCARD...SO YOU DONT END UP UNHAPPY LIKEAMANDA, MARY ANN, OR CAVELLE.FINALLY...IT’S SOMETHING.... THAT’S SOLDOUT EVERYWHERE ELSE.... LIKE A"NEW PLAYSTATION"...BE VERYSUSPICIOUS..... IF YOU CAN FINDIT ONLY.... AT ONE ON-LINERETAILER.... YOU’VE NEVER HEARDOF..ADLI