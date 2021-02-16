Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi tie the knot; actor distributes sweets to paparazzi

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi got married at her home in Mumbai on February 15.

After the wedding, both Dia and Vaibhav posed for the paparazzi.

Dia was seen in a gorgeous red saree with a large golden necklace and green bangles.

Vaibhav also looked dapper in his white wedding outfit and a golden saafa (turban).

Dia also distributed sweets to the paparazzi gathered outside her home.

Pictures from the wedding were also shared by Dia and Vaibhav's friends on social media.

The ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ actor was in a relationship with Vaibhav Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

