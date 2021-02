PM Modi lays foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial, development work of Chittaura Lake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

The event took place via video conferencing on February 16.