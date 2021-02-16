Chinese man transforms waste cans into impressive artwork

A man transformed wasted cans into impressive artwork in southern China.

The cool video, filmed in the city of Chongqing on February 15, shows a man named Wang using tools to draw and carve waste cans into animals and Chinese characters.

According to Wang, he learnt paper cutting recently and came up with the idea to use waste cans.

Wang said it takes him around a week to finish a product.

The video was provided by local media with permission.