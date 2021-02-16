EU concerned as Germany partially closes border with Austria and Czech Republic

Truck drivers are allowed to cross the border, but only with a coronavirus test that’s less than 48-hours old.
Those who do not have it can get tested directly at the border crossing.
Truck drivers are allowed to cross the border, but only with a coronavirus test that’s less than 48-hours old.
Those who do not have it can get tested directly at the border crossing.
(EurActiv) -- Germany partially closed its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol on Sunday (14 February) over a..
With some exceptions, Germany's border with the Czech Republic is closed along with the frontier with Austria's Tyrol province.