MS Estonia: Acquitted filmmaker tells Euronews about the 'huge hole' that was missed in 1994 survey

Two Swedish film-makers have been acquitted of desecration after they shot footage of the wreck of a ferry which had been designated a graveyard.

Henrik Evertsson and Linus Andersson sent a remote-operated submersible down to the 'Estonia', the ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994.