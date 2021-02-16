Restaurants continue to struggle amid the pandemic

Although vaccines are underway, restaurants are still continuing to struggle.

116 BiancaFacchinei Newsy Reporter TAKEPKG: Restaurants are stillreeling in the midst ofCOVID-19.

Though the vaccinerollout is in effect, it’s nothappening fast enough to rescuethe industry’s workforce.

"It’sbaked into our mentality to beworried about what’s next justbecause this next just becausethis virus has taken so manydifferent turns," said AndrewGruel.

Andrew Gruel is thefounder of Slapfish Seafood inHuntington Beach, CaliforniaLast year, he created afundraiser for unemployedworkers.

This year, he’s in theprocess of turning it into anonprofit.

"The demand has faroutstripped the supply," Gruelsaid.

The latest monthly jobsreport shows any job gains madewere offset by losses inrestaurants and otherindustries.

In fact, restaurantjobs are still 2.5 million belowtheir pre-coronavirus level.

Thebipartisan Restaurants Act━which would create a $120billion fund for food servicebusinesses━ was reintroducedthis month.

One expert says itcould make a real difference, atleast temporarily.

"There’sprobably going to be moreassistance that’s going to beneeded if we’re going to keepthis industry on top," said SeanKennedy, executive vicepresident of public affairs atthe National RestaurantAssociation.

Major cities fromNew York to Los Angeles areallowing restaurants to reopenat limited capacities.

But evenas they near a full return tooperation, the pandemic couldleave lasting changes.

"Weintroduced delivery at a lot oflocations.

To-go supplies costshave gone up, obviously, becauseyou’re doing a lot more packagedgoods to go," said John Metz,executive chef and co-founder ofSterling Hospitality.

The futureof restaurants might mean abigger investment in takeout anddelivery━ spelling an uncertainfuture for workers and thetipped wage.

It would also put abigger spotlight on fooddelivery apps, like Postmatesand DoorDash, accused of takingprofits from restaurants.Despite the challenges ahead,John Metz says the obstacles ofthe past year made his businessmore efficient, and he’scautiously optimistic.

"Withoutcompromising our hospitality orservice or quality, we reallycut as much as we could behindthe scenes to save money atevery point along the way.