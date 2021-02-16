Gillette Stadium COVID Vaccine Site Celebrating Milestone

Gov. Baker: Mass. Will See More COVID Vaccine Site Infrastructure 'Within The Next 10 Days To 2 Weeks'
WBZ CBS Boston
“I think within the next 10 days to two weeks, you're going to see a lot more site infrastructure in Massachusetts - a lot..
The first mass COVID-19 vaccination site is opening in Foxborough.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the first doses will be administered to first responders on Thursday.