The Pandemic's impact on florists

Valentine's day might be over, but florists say their work is ongoing and are already preparing for Easter.

New for you on daybreak.

Valentine's day may be over... but we're learning florists still have a lot of work to do ?

"*?

"* especially now during pandemic.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to tell us some of the challenges these shops are facing.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

If you're one of the lucky ones who received some flowers fore's da, there were months of preparation beforehand to get them ready for you.

At least... that's what the owner of renning's flowers in rochester is dealing with.

Phil schroeder tells me the entire week leading up to the sweet holiday wasn't any different than year's in the past.

But what is different is how supply facilities are getting flowers out to shops.

He says there has been a massive delay... which means they need to start ordering months ahead of a big "the supply chains, just like a lot of other chains have been affected through covid.

When the covid first hit, there was a lot of companies, a lot of farms and so forth that shut down or had to shut down, whichever the case may be.

So it took awhile for that to come back up."

Schroeder tells me another challenge florists are facing during the pandemic is on shipping.

There aren't as many flights going out of country to get the supplies some of these florists need to be able to plant flowers here.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

Nearly 2 billion dollars are spent on flowers each