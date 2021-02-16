Another lockdown in Mumbai amid rising Covid-19 cases? Mayor answers

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that there is a possibility of another lockdown.

Pednekar said that people will have to take precautions or else the government will have to consider moving towards another lockdown.

Mumbai on Monday recorded over 500 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.

As of February 15, Mumbai had 5,531 active coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar called the situation “alarming”.

