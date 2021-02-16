COVID-19 causing blood clots

Blood thinners are a possible treatment if doctors catch the blood clots on time.

That side effect is blood clots.

The alarming thing to note here is that majority of the covid?

"*19 patients who have formed blood clots... doctors weren't able to detect them until after they died.

Doctors looked at the organs of people who died from covid?

"*19 and noticed very, very small blood clots in the heart in nearly all of them.

They then went back to see if this was common within other respiratory viruses... and it wasn't ?

"*?*t was exclusive to just covid?

"*19.

One mayo clinic doctor i spoke with tells me there's no way to know if someone who has been diagnosed with the virus will "there's a lot that's scary about covid and a lot that we're learning and that's the fortunate thing i guess though.

Everyday we learn a little bit more and a little bit more and as we learn more, things become less scary.

So as we start to understand things and put the puzzle together, the picture becomes more clearer and i think that allows us to be more targeted on our approach to these patients."

Covid he says there's a trend across the country where people are trying to decrease the number of autopsies performed.

He says blood thinners are a possible treatment if doctors