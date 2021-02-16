Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 649,652; 11,765 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 817 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total to 649,652 people.

40 percent of i-c-u beds are available and 80 percent of ventilators are available in indiana hospitals.

Around our county reporting 44 new cases reporting 44 new cases tonight.

Adams with two cases and one death.elkhart with 23 cases and two deaths.grant with 5 cases.huntington adds 3 cases.

Noble adds 10 cases and one death.steuben adds six.van wert adds wabash adds 2.wells adds one.whitley adds four.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Six thousand seven hundred and 28 ffirst doses have been administered... and four thousand and 25 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 816 thousand and number of fully vaccinated is 336 thousand eight hundred