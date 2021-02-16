Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Monday that she is resigning with nearly two years left in her term.
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson resigning nearly 2 years early
Credit: WFFTDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Indiana secretary of state connie lawson is resigning from her job.lawson says 20-20 took a toll on her and is stepping down to 'focus on my health and my family'.lawson was first appointed to secretary of state in 20-12.
She was elected to a four year term in 20-18..and is leaving with two year left on her term.
Governor eric holcomb says lawson was 'a trailblazer...cit izens could bank on connie lawson leading the way and inspiring