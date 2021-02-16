Skip to main content
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson resigning nearly 2 years early

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Monday that she is resigning with nearly two years left in her term.

She was elected to a four year term in 20-18..and is leaving with two year left on her term.

Governor eric holcomb says lawson was 'a trailblazer...cit izens could bank on connie lawson leading the way and inspiring

