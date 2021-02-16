Fort Wayne residents' yearly Valentine's Day tradition: chocolate and time with loved ones

Many folks spent the holiday at DeBrand Fine Chocolates, enjoying sweet treats and time with loved ones this Sunday.

Fort Wayne residents tell FOX 55 when they hear Valentine’s Day they immediately think of one thing: chocolate.

We're one day past valentines day...but isn't it better to relive that moment.not snowed in and worrying about how your tuesday will be.so...lets reminisce.

Fox 55's nico pennisi reports how some around fort wayne were finding different ways to enjoy the holiday.

Father and son neil and owen stumpf's favorite flavors of chocolate are peanut butter and caramel respectfully.

Stumpf says his little guy is his valentine this year.

"he's my best friend so obviously he's an easy choice for valentine's day."

Stumpfit's a tradition for he and his family to gather at debrand fine chocolates to share quality time with loved ones and munch on some sweets.

His cousin miranda freeman says the holiday is less about celebrating romantic love, rather love for her family."i think it's really important not to find love in a relationship necessarily, but just spend time with family and value the love between them and the relationship you have with them."

Freemandoug shaw and his wife have been doing that for over five decades."i've surprised her with flowers, roses."

Shawbut the gift she expects every year is chocolate - especially dark - from debrand.

The self- proclaimed "chocoholics" say the holiday and the sugary treat go hand in hand every year.manager audree beere says mid-february is always the shop's busiest time of year.

"chocolate is just a perfect gift any time for any occasion but valentine's day it's a total given."

Beereshe says business slowed during covid-19, but sales started skyrocketing around the holiday."it's special because it's not just for a significant other, it's literally for anybody.

Who doesn't love chocolate!"

Beere the strumpf-freeman family would agree.

"it's just nice to know that while some people have this struggle, i can still spend time with my family and just have fun with them."

Freemanin fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news