Fort Wayne Street Department preparing city streets for area Winter Storm Warning

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is encouraging employers to let their employees work remotely if possible to keep motorists off roads while crews plow.

Winter weather leaving its mark on our area this evening as snow continues to hammer all of northeast indiana and nw ohiometeorologist caleb saylor is live in fort wayne tonight to tell us what we can expect for tomorrow.

Honestly, if you don't have to travel anywhere tomorrow, my suggestion is don't.roads won't be improved until at least mid afternoon.

The winter weather forcing some businesses across the area to close their doors tomorrow due to unsafe travel conditions.

Just to name a fewturnstone center is closed tomorrow as are a number of church services.indiana vision development center says they won't be open tomorrow due to the incliment weather.

Tonight, large amounts of powdery snow and high winds are expected, which means roads may drift shut soon after they are cleared.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, and mayor tom henry encourages employers to let their employees work from home on tuesday if possible.

so if you have to travel somewhere tomorrow, i suggest call the place before you leave to see if they're still open and if you still have to travel, leave early, give yourself extra time to drive and extra space between the vehicles around you so you can get to where you need to be safely.

Reporting live in fort wayne, caleb saylor fox 55 news.

As a reminder several school districts will be closed tomorrow.including fort wayne community schools, dekalb county central, east noble, and north adams. for a full list of school closing and delays, visit our website at wfft dot com and click the weather