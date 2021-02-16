New poll shows disapproval of Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:32s 16 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

New poll shows disapproval of Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths A new Siena College poll shows 55% of voters disapprove of how the governor handled COVID-19 nursing home deaths. He's facing growing criticism with claims of a cover up.

