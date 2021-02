Tonawanda police officer was suspended after punching man, slamming woman’s head in courtroom

An award-winning Town of Tonawanda police officer was suspended twice since 2016 for punching a man and slamming a woman’s head against a courtroom wall during a violent encounter and for taunting a state trooper who refused to fix a traffic ticket for a family member.

ALSO TONIGHT - THE7 EYEWITNESSNEWS I-TEAM ISINVESTIGATINGALLEGATIONS OFMISCONDUCT...AGAINST A TOWN OFTONAWANDA POLICEOFFICER.TONIGHT - THATAWARD-WINNINGPOLICE OFFICER'SJOB IS INJEOPARDY.... AS I-TEAM CHIEFINVESTIGATORCHARLIE SPECHTREVEALS NEWVIDEO OF THEALLEGEDINCIDENTS.TWO YEARS AGO,TOWN OFTONAWANDA POLICEOFFICER MICHAELLEWANDOWSKI'SCAREER SEEMEDBRIGHT.THE MARINEVETERAN WASHONORED BY THENEW YORK STATEAMERICAN LEGIONAS THE LAWENFORCEMENTOFFICER OF THEYEAR.NOW HIS CAREER ISIN JEOPARDY AFTERMISCONDUCTALLEGATIONS HAVECOME TOLIGHT...ANDTONAWANDA TOWNOFFICIALS AREDECIDING WHETHERTHREE ALLEGEDCASES OFMISCONDUCT WILLCOST HIM HIS JOB.THE MOST GRAPHICALLEGATION OFMISCONDUCTHAPPENED IN LATE2016, WHEN VIDEOFOOTAGE OBTAINEDEXCLUSIVELY BYTHE 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS I-TEAMSHOWSLEWANDOWSKIVIOLENTLYESCALATING ACONFRONTATIONWITH A MAN AND AWOMAN WHO WERESITTING IN TOWN OFTONAWANDACOURT.COURTROOMCAMERAS SHOWLEWANDOWSKISTANDING OVER ACOUPLE THAT WASSEATED IN THECOURTOOM...ANDDISCIPLINARYRECORDS STATETHATLEWANDOWSKI "DIDAGGRESSIVELYPRECIPITATE AVERBAL ANDPHYSICALENCOUNTER TOUNJUSTIFIABLYREMOVE A MALEAND FEMALECIVILIAN" FROM THECOURTROOM..VIDEO SHOWSLEWANDOWSKISLAMMING THEWOMAN'S HEADAGAINST THECOURTROOMDOOR...THEN OUT INTHE HALL, HEATTEMPTS TOPUNCH THE MAN ASHE STRUGGLESWITH OFFICERS.WHEN THE WOMANAGAIN TRIED TOINTERVENE,LEWANDOWSKISHOVES HER HEADAGAINST THECINDER BLOCKWALL IN THEHALLWAY OUTSIDETHECOURTROOM...SHECAN BE SEENGRIMACING IN PAIN.POLICEDISCIPLINARYDOCUMENTS STATETHATLEWANDOWSKIDIRECTED"PROFANELANGUAGE ATSEVERAL CIVILIANSWHILE COURT WASIN SESSION."REFERRING TO THEPHYSICALENCOUNTER,POLICE SAID THEREWAS "NO BASIS FORTHE LEGALJUSTIFICATION OFTHE USE OF SUCHFORCE.LEWANDOWSKI WASSUSPENDED FOR 10DAYS.

BUT THESUSPENSION WASREDUCED TO FIVEDAYS AFTERLEWANDOWSKI,WHO IS WHITE,AGREED TO SUBMITTO BIAS TRAINING.BUT TWO YEARSLATER, HE WAS INTROUBLE AGAINAFTER A MEMBEROF THE STATEPOLICE CALLEDLEWANDOWSKI'SSUPERVISORS TOCOMPLAIN THATLEWANDOWSKI "HASBEEN SENDING THISMESSAGESCONSTANTLYHARASSING HIMUSING FOULLANGUAGE."POLICE RECORDSSAY THE TROOPERISSUED A TRAFFICTICKET TOLEWANDOWSKI'SAUNT...WHENLEWANDOWSKIASKED IF IT WASPOSSIBLE TO VOIDTHE TICKET,RECORDS SHOWTHE TROOPERSTATED, "I'M NOTFIXING A TICKET FORYOU."AFTER A FRIENDSENTLEWANDOWSKI APICTURE OF THETROOPERRECEIVING ACERTIFICATE OFEXCELLENCE,RECORDS STATETHATLEWANDOWSKITEXTED THETROOPER THEFOLLOWINGMESSAGE:"EXCELLENCE MUSTBE FOR WRITINGCOPS FAMILYMEMBERS.

KEEP UPTHE GOOD WORK.I'LL MAKE SURE TOLET EVERYONE INERIE COUNTY KNOWHOW GOOD OF AJOB YOU DO WITHTHAT ASPECT."LEWANDOWSKI WASSUSPENDED FOREIGHT DAYSAND ACCORDING TOTHE BUFFALONEWS, HE NOWFACES POSSIBLETERMINATION FORAN INCIDENTINVOLVING ANEIGHBOR DISPUTELAST YEAR.NOW CHARLIE -WHAT IS THISOFFICER'S STATUSAS OF TONIGHT?A SPOKESMAN FORTOWN OFTONAWANDA POLICEDID NOT RESPONDTO OUR REQUESTFOR COMMENT ONBEHALF OF THEPOLICE CHIEF...WEALSO REACHED OUTTO LEWANDOWSKI'SATTORNEY TO GETTHE OFFICER'S SIDEOF THE STORY...ANDSHE DID NOTRETURN OUR CALL.