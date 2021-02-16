Kentucky Childcare Workers Now Eligible to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Kentucky's governor said Monday that childcare workers in the Bluegrass State could now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kentucky is opening up vaccinations to a new group -- starting immediately.

Those who work in child care -- have been elevated to the 1-b phase -- the commonwealth is currently working under.

The governor making the announcement monday -- saying the state is now in a place where they can add those essential workers to the list of eligible kentuckians.

"we are going to specifically ask our health departments to focus on individuals over 70, vulnerable population, and childcare workers.

That's even if we move into one-c in the future."

As of monday night -- child care workers can sign up -- at*any of the operating clinics.