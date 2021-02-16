Travel Warnings in Effect in Knox and Daviess Counties

Different levels of travel advisories are in effect locally Tuesday with Knox and Daviess counties currently under Travel Warnings and the rest of our southwest Indiana counties under Travel Watches.

When it comes to today's travel -- many indiana counties are currently under travel advisories.

Most of our hoosier communities are in the "orange" or under a watch... only essential travel is recommended -- such as to and from work.

A couple counties -- like knox and daviess -- are in the red -- meaning they are under a travel warning.

This means travel could be restricted to only emergency personnel.

To check on the status where you live -- you can follow the link below.

Hazardous