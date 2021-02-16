Art Center of the Bluegrass Interview GDK 021621

C1 3 hosts a wide range of arts-related programming including rotating art exhibits, classes and workshops for children and adults, and much more.

C1 3 us by phone today with details on their newest exhibit is the associate director kate snyder walking the show came appreciated so tells about this project and why it's so important right now and show actually grew out of protests that we saw happening, around country and even here in danville itself.

We thought that our community would really responding to racial injustice the part of the were sparked by the killing of george floyd.

We were inspired to be our community responding, but we also fell like we needed more opportunity to have conversation about racial injustice about racial inequality in all know about the contributions and beauty and jo of being black in our unity and so we wanted to i unitard as a way to speak to them about good art is a powerful communicator of heated and difficult topics truly is and i noticed that subtitled their conversation an ask.

Was significant.

There ... the two pieces of the exhibit that we wanted to bring to the forefront.

We worked with an advisory committee who really helped shape the direction of the exhibit from the very beginning we brought together black leaders and creative that we listen to the and what we heard was that conversation with such an important piece of under standing life experience and that we brought together members of the black community to do community conversation to share their stories and their memories what it was like to be black in the apple we brought our in to listen to the conversation and create origina artwork in response to what they heard and always came up with for the whole exhibit with abou dialogue and about looking at different perspectives and looking at an understanding different like you and seeing how all of the life experiences contributed to such a beautiful and vibrant part of our community wanted that you take away for visitor what understanding need for dialogue that needed to proactively seek it under and a different earrings that might look different from your own why does or ... helping that what is epleys at to keep the conversation going.

Something that really can transcend a lot of the boundaries that we put up at it something that can people, because it speaks to the in our creative soul that everybody ha an art be a way to really look forward an idea that so hard to wrap your mind around or to fin just the right words to.

The harness with their meaning to put together the beautiful painting of the beautiful fog and suddenly you can see it in a new way.

We have the wonderful pieces of the show that just evoke a feeling that can captur a lot more than just your single might be able to do lightly oil painting by charles in the show the paradigm and show the beautiful women wrapped in quilts with african on the quilt are written words from the conversation that we had on important places in the amble themes of community and connection and you look at the pieces and you are absolutely immediately have a send of the hope and the beauty and the optimism that the artist is trying to portray it.

You need to read a 400 page book to understand that you got it in the best way for people to get dates for the ... because of the pandemic we have curated the exhibit in two different ways.

We have a local show in the art center.

We are located in the heart of histori campbell is a lovely place to visit.

We are open where your mouth come in.

We also did a robot virtual exhibit for the entire exhibit and also on our website at art center, ky.or even explore the artist name and we actually have videos of the artist talking about their work.

We recorded some of our community education program and put them on the website, recognizing that her between th pandemic fbi people might not be able to make it into the building of the we really wanted to expand the variance to anyone who is interested.