CNY Fertility seeing 'more women than ever' freezing eggs, embryos

WITH SO MUCHDOWN TIME THISPAST YEAR -MANY WOMENFOUNDTHEMSELVESTHINKING ABOUTTHE FUTURE MORETHAN EVER.FOR SOME OF THEM- THAT FUTUREINCLUDES A FAMILY.OVER THE LASTSEVERAL DECADES--WOMEN HAVE BEENWAITING LONGERAND LONGER TOSTART HAVINGCHILDREN.TAKE A LOOK --ACCORDING TO THEC-D-C --FROM 2000 --TO 20-14 --THE AVERAGE AGEFOR A FIRST TIMEMOTHER ROSEFROM ABOUT 24YEARS OLD...TO 26.BUT WHETHERTHEY'RE MARRIED,IN A RELATIONSHIPOR SINGLE - SOMEWOMEN ARE TAKINGACTION NOW - TOGIVE THEMSELVESTHE BEST CHANCESIN THE FUTURE.ALL NEW FOR YOUTHIS MORNING--I FOUND OUT WHY ALOCAL FERTILITYDOCTOR SAYS HISPRACTICE HASBEEN BUSIER THANEVER --NOT ONLY WITHCOUPLES TRYINGTO HAVE A BABY -BUT WITH SINGLEWOMEN PLANNINGAHEAD.WE KNEW FROMTHE VERYBEGINNING THATWE BOTH WANTEDKIDS.2020 WAS A BIGYEAR FOR JULIEAND ASHLEYANDREWS.THEY TIED THEKNOT INSEPTEMBER -AT THAT POINT,THEY WEREALREADY IN THEMIDDLE OF ANANOTHERADVENTURE.WE'VE BEEN ONTHIS JOURNEY FORBABY SINCEMARCH 2020.JUST AS PANDEMICBEGAN, THEYSTARTED THEIRJOURNEY TOMOTHERHOOD.WHEN THINGS SHUTDOWN, AND THEYHAD EVEN MORETIME TOGETHER,THEIR JOURNEYONLY INTENSIFIED.FOR US WHENCOVID HIT - IT WASLIKE WE SPENTDAYS ON DAYS ONDAYS JUST SITTINGIN OURAPARTMENTRESEARCHING!THE QUARANTINE,THE DOWNTIME,THE ISOLATION,GIVES US TIME TORETHINK OURPRIORITIES IN LIFE.DR. ROBERT KILTZWITH CNY FERTILITYSAYS JULIE ANDASHLEY AREN'TALONE -THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE WALKINGTHROUGH THEDOORS TO HISOFFICE PROVESTHAT.WE'VE BEENBUSIER THAN EVERDURING THIS LASTYEAR OF THEPANDEMIC.IT'S NOT JUSTCOUPLES REACHINGOUT.JULIE AND ASHLEYARE FROM TEXAS,AND WORKED WITHTHE CNY FERTILITYIN COLORADO.THEY PLAN TOFREEZE EMBRYOSAND ARE HOPING TOSTART A FAMILYSOON.BUT MANY SINGLEWOMEN WITH NOPLANS TO BEGIN AFAMILY YET TOOKTHE PAST YEAR TOGO THROUGH THEPROCESS OFFREEZING THEIREGGS.WE'RE SEEING THEWOMAN IN HER MIDTO LATE 30S, WHOIS ALREADY ONCAREER TRACK.HASN'T FOUND MR.RIGHT OR MR.RIGHT NOW.

ANDHAS MADE THEDECISION THAT I'MGOING TO DO THIS.OR IN SOMECASES WE'RESEEING WOMENWHO SAY OK, I'MDONE WITHWAITING.

I'M JUSTGOING TO FREEZEMY EMBRYOS.

ORI'M GOING TO HAVEMY BABY.DR. KILTZ SAYS ONAVERAGE -IT COSTS BETWEENEIGHT TO 20THOUSANDDOLLARS FOR ASINGLE EGGHARVEST ANDFREEZING.THERE ARE SOMEPAYMENT PLANSAVAILABLE.MANY SAY THECOST IS WELLWORTH IT.WE'RE HEALTHYNOW.

WE HAVE NOFERTILITY ISSUES.WE KNOW WEWANT A LARGERFAMILY, AND WEALSO KNOW WEDON'T WANT THEMSPACED SUPERCLOSELY.IT'S A LITTLE BIT OFAN INSURANCEPOLICY.FREEZE YOURYOUNGEST AGEYOU ARE NOW,AND INCREASEYOUR ODDS FORPREGNANCY LATERON WHEN YOU'REREADY.DR. KILTZ SAYSWITH PEOPLEHAVING MORE TIMETO TALK ABOUT THEFUTURE -HE EXPECTS THECONVERSATIONAROUND DIFFERENTWAYS TO STARTFAMILIES TOCONTINUE TOGROW.THE WOMENSHARING THEIRSTORY NOW, AREHOPING ITENCOURAGESOTHERS TO TALKABOUT OPTIONS -AND KNOW THEYEXIST.IF I WOULD HAVEKNOWN ABOUTEGG FREEZING,AND THE YOUNGERYOU ARE THEBETTER QUALITYTHEY ARE - YEA.BUT I DIDN'T KNOWANYTHING ABOUTTHIS.

IF I WOULDHAVE KNOWN ITWOULD HAVE BEENA GAME CHANGER.WOMEN HAVEOPTIONS ANDTHEY DON'T KNOWIT.EVERYONE I SPOKEWITH SAID IT'S SOIMPORTANT THATWE'RE TALKINGABOUT THIS -THE IDEA IS NOTONLY TO INFORMWOMEN, BUT ALSOTO EMPOWER THEM,AND LET THEMKNOW ABOUT ALLTHE OPTIONS THEYHAVE.