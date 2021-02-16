Collectibles You May Have Thrown Out That Are Now Worth a Small Fortune

If you have any of the following items in storage or laying around the house, don't throw them out as they're worth a pretty penny.

1, VHS Tapes.

Rarer VHS tapes such as the 1987 horror movie "Tales From the Quadead Zone," are worth up to $2000.

2, Pyrex Cookware.

The rare "Lucky in Love" pattern of this cookware manufactured in 1959 sold for $4000 in 2015.

3, Old Levi's Jeans.

Collectors with a pair of the original 1954 Levi's 501 jeans can sell them for up to $2000.

4, Old Cellphones.

Even a 1983 Motorola DynaTAC 8000x that doesn't work can still be worth up to $500.

5, Metal Lunchboxes.

The 1968 "Yellow Submarine" lunchbox with thermos can net a collector up to $1,300.

6, Garbage Pail Kids .

Adults who were kids during the 80s likely remember these trading cards.

The "Adam Bomb" card is worth $12,000.

7, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's / Philosopher's Stone'.

The U.S. version first-edition in good condition is worth up to $6,000.

The U.K. version can snag a whopping $90,000