Collectibles You May Have Thrown Out , That Are Now Worth a Small Fortune.
If you have any of the following items in storage or laying around the house, don't throw them out as they're worth a pretty penny.
1, VHS Tapes.
Rarer VHS tapes such as the 1987 horror movie "Tales From the Quadead Zone," are worth up to $2000.
2, Pyrex Cookware.
The rare "Lucky in Love" pattern of this cookware manufactured in 1959 sold for $4000 in 2015.
.
3, Old Levi's Jeans.
Collectors with a pair of the original 1954 Levi's 501 jeans can sell them for up to $2000.
4, Old Cellphones.
Even a 1983 Motorola DynaTAC 8000x that doesn't work can still be worth up to $500.
5, Metal Lunchboxes.
The 1968 "Yellow Submarine" lunchbox with thermos can net a collector up to $1,300.
6, Garbage Pail Kids .
Adults who were kids during the 80s likely remember these trading cards.
The "Adam Bomb" card is worth $12,000.
7, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's / Philosopher's Stone'.
The U.S. version first-edition in good condition is worth up to $6,000.
The U.K. version can snag a whopping $90,000