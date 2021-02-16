The importance of smoke detectors in your home

To help prevent fatal fires from occurring, local officials stress the importance of smoke detectors in households.

According to the indiana department of homeland security..

More than two thirds "of fatal fires" happen in homes "with no working smoke detectors".

News 10's hannah follman has more for you now on the importance of smoke detectors.

The u-s fire administration says fatal fires have increased more than 20 percent over the last 10 years.

Firefighters say one of the main reasons fires are increasing is because of lack of smoke alarms in households.

The national fire protection association found that no smoke alarms were present in 40 percent of homes where people died due to fire-related causes..

Local fire department officials are urging more homeowners to get smoke detectors installed.

The otter creek fire department recently responded to a house fire where smoke alarms were installed.

The homeowner said on social media, "smoke detectors save lives and houses."

Officials recommend having at least one fire alarm on each floor in the house and at least one in each bedroom.

////// /////// "so smoke alarms are important because its always great to be able to get to that fire and stop that loss as soon as possible.

The indiana department of homeland security is providing free smoke detectors for all residents.

All you need to do is call your local fire department