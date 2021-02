Viral poem inspires young girls

Chicago poet Leslé Honoré wrote "Brown Girl, Brown Girl" in 2016, but after Kamala Harris became Vice President, Leslé updated the poem and it inspired countless of young girls to dream big.

As a daughter of a Mexican mother and African American father, Leslé labels herself as 'Blaxican' and incorporates her culture into all of her writings.

Leslé's book 'Fist & Fire' is available on Amazon.

Https://www.amazon.com/Fist-Fire-Lesle-Honore/dp/1389460851