Dr Harries on why 1.7m people are being asked to shield

Around 1.7 million people will soon be advised to shield themselves from coronavirus, and 820,000 of those will be moved up the priority list for a Covid-19 vaccination.

The additional 1.7 million will bring the total number of people shielding in the UK to almost four million.

Dr Jenny Harries explains why more people are being asked to shield and what it means for them.

Report by Jonesia.

