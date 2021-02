2022 Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV reveal

Watch the reveal here: https://amzn.to/3djPyRmMitsubishi Motor vehicles revealed its flagship vehicle the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV on Amazon Live.

Under the hood is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with a rally-driven Super All-Wheel Control system.

The 2022 Outlander will be available in North America in April 2021, with a starting price of $25,795.