Boudin King Cake With The Diva of DIY

Plus... cake.

This is the one without the perforations, although if you have the one with preparations, you can use that to then you have to press the seams together.

You need two links of food and you need pepper jack cheese in a green onions, coarsely bacon, a little bit of egg wash, and then we're gonna add some really cool pepper jelly on top, too.

So that one half of the section and we're going to do this doesn't happen and piece it together.

And then we're gonna let it bake.

While you go back to the news about all the freezing weather, okay, and which that it.

I removed the casing from the booting because we don't want that little salami port hard to cut inside the bread dough, and then i have pepper judge cheese already sliced in little slices that we're gonna stop that boot and with it's split down the middle, and we're just loading up the boot.

And with the pepper jack cheese, so you're gonna get a little zest of cheese in the middle of that pulling out yeah.

We take that and we're going to take that joe and wrap it around.

Food and the cheese combination, and then we're gonna seal that edge on the side to kind of give it him where it doesn't like burst wide open while it's baking.

And i'm going to slide my little cute, see decorations out the way bringing another trade.

Let's see.

This trade and added here.

Let me show you how that goes.

Okay, so i have them together.

And then i'm gonna take them and add them like kind of fold over the dough a little bit and connect.

The rain and it take egg wash, which is an egg, beaten up well with a little bit of water, and we're going to take that egg wash and brush it on top.

That's going to give it a nice gold and kind of glitch, glistening sheen on the top when we bake it.

So as this bakes, um we just got to get the bread cooked all around it.

And then if we're ready for our toppings, so this is what's.

Gonna be popped into the oven