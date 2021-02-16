Five Things to Consider When Updating Your Backyard

Having an outdoor space, whatever its size, has never been more important.But if your outdoor area isn't all it could be, make it better by using these tips:.If you're not sure where to start with a backyard makeover, consider calling in the pros.Full backyard renovations can be expensive, so prioritize the details you care most about.If you want to extend living spaces into your yard, try bringing some of your favorite indoor items outside.Adding a water feature, like a pond or fountain, can greatlyincrease the outdoor fun factor.And the sounds from flowing water will drown out ambient sounds from your neighbors and street traffic.If you're a music lover, adding an outdoor sound system can create a personal experience