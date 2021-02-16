Skip to main content
Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Millions of Texas left in the cold and dark after storm knocks out power across state

Millions of Texas left in the cold and dark after storm knocks out power across state
Millions of Texas left in the cold and dark after storm knocks out power across state

About 3.

A historic winter storm that brought record-breaking cold left millions of people in Texas without power since Monday morning (February 15) when the state's power grid failed.

About 3.9 million people were still without power as of early Tuesday morning in this footage from Austin and San Antonio.

