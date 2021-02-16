MSDH reports 734 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 734 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths, including one in Pearl River County.
Across the Nation
Across the Nation
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 734 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths, including one in Pearl River County.
- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 734 new coronavirus- cases and 37 new deaths,- - - - including one in pearl river- county.
- the statewide total stands at - 288,714 cases and 6,501 deaths.- - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.
- hancock county has 3,334 cases- - - - and 72 deaths.
Harrison county- is at 16,162 total cases and 26- deaths.
- jackson county has 12,247 cases- - - - and 214 deaths.
Stone county ha- 1,691 cases and 28 deaths.- george county has 2,268 - cases and 44 deaths.- - - - pearl river county stands at- 3,969 total cases and now 126 - deaths.
- - - - 264,456
Across the Nation
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the total to 651,453 people.