The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris | Book Trailer

Two young Black women, Nella and Hazel meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

While at Wagner Books, they've only just started swapping natural hair care tips when a string of uncomfortable events elevates Hazel of Office Darling, and Nella is left in the dust.Then the notes begin to appear on Nella's desk: LEAVE WAGNER.

NOW.Terry McMillan calls it “electrifying and ingenious.” Walter Mosley says it's “witty, inventive, and smart.” And Emily St.

John Mandel praises it as “riveting, fearless, and vividly original.”