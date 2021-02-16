Chief Pidgeon retires

The Oneonta community gathered to send Chief Patrick Pidgeon off to retirement.

Five seconds a final walkout farewell today for oneonta fire chief patrick pidgeon.

His last day after thirty six years of service.

He is set to officially retire next month, but he used his accruedtime...st day...family and friends and officials were on hand to wish him well.

Pidgeon served as a firefighter, crew leader, firecn his over three decades of service to the city.

The chief was the 9th member of his family to serve on the oneonta fire department.

