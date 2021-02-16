New Covid-19 cases down across the US

The decline in new coronavirus cases is bringing hope that the end of pandemic is in sight, but experts say now is not the time to get complacent.
CNN’s Alexandra Fields reports.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 734 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths, including one in Pearl River..