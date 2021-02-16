Local Tax Prep Assistance

Joseph talks about their on-line free tax help.

Jodi Bloemker, Director of Community Investment at the united Way of Greater St.

Co c1 joining us tonight is jodie from the united way and tell talk to us about tax preparation and how your agency is helping people across the country.

Tell us about this program.

Sure, so the partnership, this is an online resource for individuals who prepare their own taxes to help them save their money.

So it is an online tool, you can do from your computer or your smartphone and make it really easy and it's a free resource for those doing their own taxes can use to file their state and federal taxes.

This isn't something people need to come into the united way and meet with you.

This is an online resource.

Yes, it's an online resource.

Anyone who needs help doing their own taxes will be able to access.

They do make it super simple to be able to file your taxes and both your federal and state returns.

How can people get involved if their interested?

There's information on our website.

You can go to myfreetaxes.com.

This is not in place of a prepared tax preparer but for those doing the taxes on their own.

This is a tool to help them as they go through the process.

In addition, our partner agency interserve has information as well.

I love how at interserve, they are not having them do it strictly online.

They understand seniors struggle with this and have them submit the paperwork and mail it back.

So, this is really going to work out fairly well for our community.

Yes.

Lots of protocols in place so people can get their taxes done when they need to and maintain safety.

Jodie, thanks for joining us today.

Thank you for having me.

Okay.

We will talk to you soon.

Okay.

We're going to take a break and