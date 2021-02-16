Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Sit Down For Tell-All Oprah Special, Announce Baby No. 2
It was a big weekend for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Not only did they announce they were expecting baby number two, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, airing Sunday, March 7.