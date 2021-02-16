Raiders softball sweeps player of the week awards... again

For the second week in a row, the Southern Oregon University softball team takes home both the Cascade Collegiate Conference's awards for pitcher and player of the week.

It was another dominant weekend from the number one softball team in the n-a-i-a.

The southern oregon raiders are off to a 7 and 1 start in their title defense season.

Another thing they were able to defend this week-- their hold over the conference's weekly awards.

Once again, the raiders swept the cascade conference's softball pitcher and player of the week honors.

Gabby sandoval pitched two complete games and is now tied for tenth all-time on the n-a-i-a's pitcher wins list.

And according to her teammates... she's just getting started.

Allie stines: "it's not same old gabby sandoval.

It's fire.

She is firing.

She's like.

She's back and better than ever.

She is so excited to be on the field and yeah, she might be throwing old gabby sandoval and all, but no one will ever be ready for it."

Stines has had a great "super senior" season as well.

In fact-- her performance this week landed her player of the week honors.

She hit .500 this weekend with three doubles and homer.

She knocked in five runs while scoring five as well.

Stines currently leads the nation in doubles and hits.

As for what's leading to her recent success, she says it's a mix of preparation and good vibes.

Allie stines: "i've been seeing the ball pretty well.

Um, but it does go back.

I've, i've prepared really hard for this and i practice seriously and i take what i do seriously.

And, um, yeah, it could be a little of both.

Like i'm in a good, good mental space right now, and i'm happy and i play my best when i'm happy and having fun."

Stines and sandoval will look to keep everything going this weekend with another trip down to redding.

Four-game weekend series starting on