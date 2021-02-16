The Exhausting Process of Resolving On-Line Business Disputes

How would you feel about having nearly $4000 of your own money tied up in an on-line dispute, and you’re unable to make contact with the other party?

Four thousand dollars tied up in an on-line dispute, and you're unable to make contact with the other party?

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us that's what one woman is going through and she's not the only one.

Prior to the pandemic, renee english booked a vacation for her and her family through flyus.com.

The airline tickets were purchased using emirates airlines.

Before she was able to take her vacation the pandemic hit.

The flights were cancelled by the airlines, and the vacation got scrapped, but that was just the beginning of her troubles.

.

None .

None sot: renee english, new hartford resident i immediately attempted to contact flyus.com the travel agent by phone, but was disconnected after waiting 90 minutes on hold several times.

After multiple emails and attempted phone calls without a response, english notified her credit card company and then filed a complaint with the west florida better business bureau.

Within a couple hours she received this voicemail message from flyus.

"once a customer opens a dispute, you have to contact your bank and the airlis rectly, as weannot sendyou or ws apprehensive, but felt she had no choice.

Sot: renee english, new hartford resident because that was the only thing they said to do if i wanted to proceed with a refund.

They said they couldn't do anything unless that suspension was lifted.

So i did what they advised.

I cancelled the dispute.

I withdrew it, and i still have no refund or contact from flyus.

Sot: kirk tupaj i did try to contact a representative from flyus marketing, llc at their administrative offices.

This is the message i received: "please leave a message, and how would you feel about hng nearly four ousand