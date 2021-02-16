Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies at age 62

Marriott International’s president and CEO Arne Sorenson has died following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
CNN’s Julia Chatterely pays tribute to Arne Sorenson’s 9-year career with Marriott.
Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62.
He had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2019.