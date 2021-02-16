Family without power for days, unsure when it will be restored

Family without power for several days, unsure when it will be restored

C1 3 without power last night.

Some have been in the dark for a week now after last week's ice storm...and another storm is on the way.

Abc 36's chelsea smith spoke with people in eastern kentucky doing their best to stay warm ### "yeah... it really gets to you, it gets you down."

Shelley thompson and her husband live on top of a hill in morehead.

They say they've received about an inch of ice and since last wednesday only had power for a few hours on monday... "it was on for about three hours and it went off again and now we're out again."

A power line was laying in her backyard tuesday... thompson says she's charging her phone in her car and keeping warm using the wood stove in her living room... but she says it's not easy "oh so much anxiety, because it's hard to cook and we don't have water because we've got a system and the pumps not working."

For light she's using kerosene lamps and at night piles up with blankets "snuggle under there and i stay good and warm under the covers."

While she's had help from the family and the county for extra supplies... keeping food... has been a process... "i've got my back room closed off where it's ice cold where i'm keeping stuff there.

I've got my milk sitting outside, which is frozen right because it's 17 degrees up here."

She says kentucky power can't give her an estimated time it'll be restored.

"i'm just praying for the linemen out there for what they're doing here, you know, trying to keep everyone's electric on."

That got dangerous for crews monday night in lee county.

Lee county "we worked throughout the night up to the point that it became so dangerous to have our crews out in the dark cutting trees, because trees were falling around us, so we waited until first light and now we got those crews back out now trying to cut those trees out of the way."

And this is on top of trying to brace for another winter storm "i'll just get prepared and food fixed up and put it out in the cold, i reckon."

Chelsea smith... abc 36 news ### emergency management directors say at least two counties last night in eastern kentucky were 100% without power.

In one of those... lawrence county...not even 10% of customers have