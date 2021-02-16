'Too little, too late' from Governor Brown for SOU Football to play

The Southern Oregon University announced that it will opt out of the 2020-21 football season on Friday, even after Governor Kate Brown announced relaxations of restrictions of contact sports just three days earlier.

Josh-- what have you heard about what played into the school's decision to not play this spring?

The first thing head coach charlie hall and s-o-u athletic director matt sayre mentioned was player safety.

These guys haven't even had a true, full-contact practice in 450 days.

Over a year without hitting and then they're expected to play in 36 days?

That just wasn't going to work logistically and could lead to an injury depleted team by the time we got to fall of this year.

So s-o-u is going to turn their focus to the upcoming fall season.

Now that's not to say they didn't want to play.

It's just, as hall and sayre said today in a press conference, too little too late from the state.

Charlie hall says, "we're slated to play march 20th.

It's just, it's, it's, it's inconceivable for us to be prepared.

Um, one from a player safety standpoint, two, from a competitive balance standpoint, uh, that that's really fair to our program.

So it's in our best interest, really not to, not to, to play and to end it really.

Practice and get ready for the 20, 21 fall season on our own terms."

The hope for the raiders is to get some practices in this spring and hopefully have a normal fall season with full practices leading into it.

The decision to opt out didn't come easily for s-o-u.

But nonetheless it's still a frustrating outcome for some after watching a college season