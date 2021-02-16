Next phase for Rochester pandemic recovery is underway

Mass vaccination site is believed to be a game changer in recovery efforts.

Rochester Ready continues to work with businesses and local organizations to help them work through pandemic challenges.

Talent:katie lange klange@kimt.com coverage you can count on how is the med city fairing when it comes to pandemic recovery?

Rochester ready - an intiative created last year following the shutdown continues to ensure a safe and resilient recovery.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live - and sam you caught up with a key player in this city-wide effort... how are thing looking?

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:samantha soto ssoto@kimt.com coverage you can count on katie - i spoke with the joe ward - the president of experience rochester he tells me rochester ready continues to work with businesses and local organizations helping them work through pandemic challenges - - including safety, health, and economic recovery... and mass vaccination will only help spur things along.

Ss roch ready folo-lvo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:next phase for the med-city underway rochester, mn last month when i spoke to ward he told me the focus of this year was going to be on vaccination education and availability - encouraging people to get a shot.

A little more than a week ago it was announced mayo civic center will act as a permanent hub for vaccine distribution.

Ward says the major operation is a natural fit in helping rochester 'get ready' for its next phase.

Civic center "there's a great american reconnection coming after this - and we, as a facility that helps people gather, we plan on playing a critical role in helping this community get back together - just safely."

Ward adds he hopes the vaccine will increase the confidence the community needs to safely get back out in the public - helping to spur economic recovery - something he says the med city will desperately need.

Live in rochester - samantha soto kimt news 3.

Thank you samantha.

The mayo civic center will stand as the city's first permanent covid-19 vaccine clinic going forward - as supply allows.

Winter natl tease-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:dangerous