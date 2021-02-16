Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Next phase for Rochester pandemic recovery is underway

Credit: KIMT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Next phase for Rochester pandemic recovery is underway
Next phase for Rochester pandemic recovery is underway

Rochester Ready continues to work with businesses and local organizations to help them work through pandemic challenges.

Mass vaccination site is believed to be a game changer in recovery efforts.

Talent:katie lange klange@kimt.com coverage you can count on how is the med city fairing when it comes to pandemic recovery?

Rochester ready - an intiative created last year following the shutdown continues to ensure a safe and resilient recovery.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live - and sam you caught up with a key player in this city-wide effort... how are thing looking?

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:samantha soto ssoto@kimt.com coverage you can count on katie - i spoke with the joe ward - the president of experience rochester he tells me rochester ready continues to work with businesses and local organizations helping them work through pandemic challenges - - including safety, health, and economic recovery... and mass vaccination will only help spur things along.

Ss roch ready folo-lvo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:next phase for the med-city underway rochester, mn last month when i spoke to ward he told me the focus of this year was going to be on vaccination education and availability - encouraging people to get a shot.

A little more than a week ago it was announced mayo civic center will act as a permanent hub for vaccine distribution.

Ward says the major operation is a natural fit in helping rochester 'get ready' for its next phase.

Civic center "there's a great american reconnection coming after this - and we, as a facility that helps people gather, we plan on playing a critical role in helping this community get back together - just safely."

Ward adds he hopes the vaccine will increase the confidence the community needs to safely get back out in the public - helping to spur economic recovery - something he says the med city will desperately need.

Live in rochester - samantha soto kimt news 3.

Thank you samantha.

The mayo civic center will stand as the city's first permanent covid-19 vaccine clinic going forward - as supply allows.

Winter natl tease-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:dangerous

You might like