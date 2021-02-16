Prosecutors Again Request Third Degree Murder Charge Be Reinstated Against Chauvin
Prosecutors Again Request Third Degree Murder Charge Be Reinstated Against Chauvin

Only 20 days before the murder trial of former MPD officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case, but the latest motions show an awful lot remains unsettled, Esme Murphy reports (2:23) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Feb.

16, 2021