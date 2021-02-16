Black History Month Celebrated with Missouri Author

Wright shares who his favorites news-makers are.

Wright Sr. Co-Author of Extraordinary Black Missourians" releases his 2nd addition just in time for Black History Month.

> african americans have been part of missouri from its territorial days to the present making significant contributions across professions as pioneers, educators, civil rights activists and journalists just to name a few.

Now in its second edition, extraordinary black missourians profiled more than 100 notable citizens such as george washington culver and others who have contributed to the african american legacy.

Joining us tonight is coauthor john wright sr., welcome mr. wright.

Welcome thank you.

Thank you for having me.

Thank you.

I took a look at your book and some of the pictures that are in the book last night.

I will tell you the biggest surprise was as a tina turner fan i had no idea she lived in st.

Louis at one time.

Oh, yes.

She lived here.

Went to high school here.

Isn't that neat.

So you profiled 100 black missourians can you tell us about some of the things that stood out to you as you were doing your research?

Well, the vastness of the talent, landmark court cases that helped shape the st.

Louis and america because [indiscernible] as well as international some of them, so i say find those individuals and making them individuals who had no idea, it helps broaden the knowledge of our residents.

It absolutely does.

[indiscernible] can you tell us some of your favorites?

Oh, god i got 100 favorites you know.

Lafayette.

She wrote the famous shelly versus cramer case.

And she attended the school [indiscernible] he made it possible.

Segregated law school.

People said don't go to that law school, but she wrote the paper on a national court case that changed america.

Franky freeman was another one who ended segregation of public housing.

Another individual shoot down in i sat down inthe living room wio started douglas university.

Was one of my advisors in college.

Herman although he'sfy beta kappa was not admitted tofy beta kappa society at washington university.

He started university, helped african americans go to college named douglas university so that i mean, he wrote the history of blacks in st.

Louis, leadership in st.

Louis.

So many of your papers are well known.

Brought national attention to st.

Louis because of the lack of hiring african americans.

One question i wanted to ask you, how can we get our hands on this book?

What is the easiest way to get it?

I would say amazon would have it and you could have it in your local bookstores.

Well said.

Thank you mr. wright for joining us tonight.

Well i thank you for having me.

Nice to meet you.

I want you to get that book now.

Okay we will.

Okay.

I'm counting on it now.

I may call you and said did you get a copy?

That's okay please do.

I have enjoyed learning about the amazing people in our history.

Thank you.

Thank you for having us here.

Appreciate it.

Have a good day.

You too.

