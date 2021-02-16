Harry and Meghan’s Oprah chat will mark new era for couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use their primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives, the PA news agency understands.Harry and Meghan will sit down with the world’s best known chat show host to discuss life in America, but speculation that the interview will be negative or openly criticise the royal family is likely to be misplaced.The couple are believed to have been organising the interview for a considerable period and wanted to have their say after seeing thousands of newspaper column inches devoted to their lives.