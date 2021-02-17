Macon doctor says U.K. strain of COVID-19 may be prominent strain by March

A Macon doctor says the recently discovered U.K. strain of COVID-19 may be the prominent strain by March.

Medical experts say the u-k strain of covid-19 may be the prominent strain of the virus by next month.

The strain now makes up five percent of cases in the u-s.

The north central health district announced monday it's made its way to middle georgia.

The case was reported in houston county.

Doctor jeff stephens with atrium health navicent says virus will continue to evolve.

He explains why continuing to follow c-d-c guidelines and getting vaccinated are essential.

"we are really in a race because eventually at least so far it looks like the vaccine we have are probably okay for these strains but it could come to an time where that's not the case and that's why we need to make sure we have the opportunity to use the vaccines that we have and also try to decrease as many cases