Self-taught baker becomes internet hit with her woven cakes

A mum who taught herself to bake to avoid shelling out for a pricey wedding cake is now delighting her 20,000 Instagram followers with her incredible creations designed to mimic woven tapestry.By day, Lauren Wodnicki, 41, works in the healthcare industry in Connecticut, USA.

But, in her free time you’ll find her in her family kitchen making jaw-droppingly intricate cakes.