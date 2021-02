'Money hungry' termites munch currency worth over Rs 3 lakhs

A pig-rearer from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district suffered a trauma, when he noticed that the currency notes which he kept in an iron safe were destroyed by termites.

Pig-rearer Jamalaiah, who hails from Mylavaram village, had saved over Rs 3 lakh in an iron box.

When he opened the box, he found that the notes were completely damaged by termites.

The family members were seen helpless and crying for help.