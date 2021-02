Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Wants La Placita’s Mural To Stay Up After City Sends Order It Must Be Painted Over

"The fact of the matter is, from my perspective, it's beautiful, it's a tourist attraction.

It's a symbol of the vibrancy of the Puerto Rican community in our city, which is a very vibrant and robust community.

And I'm against the city forcing them to do that," he said.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3aowzD6